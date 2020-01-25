Living amid nature at the inspirational Ecopark Grand

The villas consist of three-storey delights, throughtfully crafted with unique touches for owners

Ecopark, the greenest city of the north, is attracting the attention of these elite customers with its million-dollar villa project, Ecopark Grand – The Island. Inspired by the magnificent Palm Island in Dubai, Ecopark Grand – The Island’s villas are built on small island-like branches stretching out on open water space, covered by multi-layered vegetation.

Life there seems like an endless vacation, where owners will be able to enjoy the full ecological living space with the scent of the leaves, the colour of the flowers, the sunshine from the sky, and even the sound of silence every day.

Each island villa is perfectly designed with lots of attention to details by five world-renowned conglomerates, namely Swan & Maclaren from Singapore, Humphreys & Partners and WATG from the United States, and Darkhorse and DWP from Australia, who are also responsible for stunning projects such as the Raffles Hotel in Singapore, New Jersey’s 65 Bay Street, and the JW Marriott Resort & Spa in California.

All of the villas have three-storey living spaces that cover the green sapphire lake, with at least four bedrooms, a garage large enough for two luxurious cars, a private marina, and a garden reaching out to the water surface. Interior materials are thoughtfully combined in many styles, from classic combinations like wood and marble, to the more trendy styles like crude concrete with silver or gold.

Moreover, each villa can have its unique flavour implemented by famous architects who will complete every detail of each apartment according to special orders from future owners.

For the first time, Vietnam is witnessing such an elite masterpiece with all of the villas stretching out to the water. Each villa at Ecopark Grand – The Island features exclusive views towards the green.

Furthermore, Ecopark Grand – The Island also grants unique privileges to meet the highest demands of the super-rich. Each villa will have its own concierge fluent in foreign languages who is ready to serve 24/7. In addition, the complex offers purchase opportunities for well-known luxury brands such as LVMH, Bvlgari, and Tumi – ready to be acquired directly at home when owners desire so.