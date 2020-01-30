International tourist arrivals in Vietnam reach all-time high in January

The Saigon Times Daily

Foreign tourists disembark from a cruise ship in Danang City. The number of international travelers to Vietnam in January reached an estimated two million – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The number of international travelers to Vietnam in January reached an estimated two million, the highest ever recorded for a month, thanks to the peak Tet travel season, news site Vietnamplus reported.

Data from the General Statistics Office released on January 29 indicated that international tourist arrivals in the country rose by 16.6% against December and 32.8% year-on-year.

Of the total, the number of tourists traveling to the country by air and sea soared by 38.9% and 231.5%, respectively, while arrivals by road edged down 5.8%.

In January this year, the number of tourists from Asia accounted for 77.4%, up 39.9% against the year-ago period. The country saw strong growth in international arrivals from its major source markets, including China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia and Thailand.

European visitors to Vietnam in January picked up by 11.5% year-on-year. In particular, the number of tourists from Russia, Great Britain, France and Germany rose by 16.1%, 8.7%, 5.3% and 9.6%, respectively. In addition, tourist arrivals from the Americas this month had a growth rate of 19%.

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism and some firms jointly organized a Vietnamese tourism booth at the International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR 2020) targeting the Spanish-speaking market on the final days of January.

With the participation in FITUR 2020, the country is expected to attract more Spanish visitors this year.

In related news, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, has issued some directives ordering the relevant agencies to adopt measures to deal with the developments of the Wuhan coronavirus.

Nguyen Trung Khanh, head of the administration, has recently signed Document 78 ordering the suspension of tours to and from coronavirus-hit areas.

Also, tour operators in the country are asked to closely cooperate with local health centers to check and monitor tourists to promptly detect cases suspected of being infected with the coronavirus.