High-end delights at stunning Tu Le valley resort

Tu Le Valley, home to Le Champ Tu Le Resort, is famous for its rice terraces and stunning scenery

Known for its beautiful fields in September and October, Tu Le commune is one of the most famous attractions in the northenr mountainous province of Yen Bai. Now, its beauty is a blend of the simple local lifestyle and the modern facilities of Le Champ.

Le Champ Tu Le Resort Hot Spring & Spa is an outstanding attraction that tourists should not miss out when visiting Tu Le. The spa is located in Nuoc Nong Village with its famous hot streams, surrounded by 34 cosy bungalows. Each bungalow is built in a typical Thai style, standing on stilts and equipped with luxurious furniture inside to offer great experiences to visitors.

On the way to the resort, people can be amazed by the traditional Thai village architecture surrounded by beautiful old trees, the fragrance of rose fields in the air, and the stunning scenery of mountains and green fields.

Le Champ Tu Le Resort provides a fresh relaxing space and a lot of interesting experiences related to local Thai people’s lives. Some of the deluxe services here are trekking tours, boat trips, fire camping, cave tours, and countless local specialities prepared by the Thai families.

At the end of any exciting day, tourists can relax in the swimming pool with mountains and terraced fields on the horizon. Bars or luxury restaurants next to the pool are always ready to serve Asian or European dishes and drinks for a peaceful evening among the quiet hills.

One of the outstanding features is the resort’s hot mineral shower in special bamboo houses. These bamboo houses are inspired by pigsties according to the investor and built on the famous natural hot mineral streams. The area consists of private rooms and a public bathing area, in which visitors can enjoy luxury services such as massages and baths in relaxing hot mineral water.

Le Champ Tu Le Resort has contributed much to the positive changes in Yen Bai’s tourism sector. It is also one of the first high-class resorts in Tu Le placed on the list of large-budget tourist attractions for the future. The impressive natural scenery of the area in combination with the culture of Tu Le and Mu Cang Chai make it a top attraction for 2020.

The area’s potential has also been recognised by investors, with some beginning to tap into this emerging market with large luxury resorts.

Dao Xuan Thinh, general director of Thinh Dat JSC, the investor of Le Champ Tu Le Resort, said he was born and raised in Yen Bai. He has always felt a certain responsibility as a local man which made him consider developing his homeland. That is why he is determined to embark on this new field of tourism with the desire to introduce and promote the natural beauty and unique culture of Yen Bai to numerous tourists.

When the resort came into operation and began to receive positive support from travel businesses and visitors, Thinh and his company continued to finance another 5-star luxury resort project in Mu Cang Chai district, as well as an amusement park in Tu Le. In addition, the company also plans to organise cultural festivals and flower festivals to convey local culture and diversify tourism products to attract more tourists and other investors.

He added, “All of our projects represent core values for us to develop tourism in a sustainable manner. For me, Yen Bai tourism is like a sleeping beauty and we, the businesses, will join the government in awakening that potential.”