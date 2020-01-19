Food & Hotel Vietnam 2019 showcases latest culinary trends

Food & Hotel Vietnam 2019 caters to the growth of the hospitality and food service sector in Vietnam

Making its return with the 10th edition, the show displays a strong line-up of products together with diverse side-line activities. The exhibition space is filled with not only attractive scents from a variety of food and drinks, but also plenty of specialised industrial tools and equipment.

Covering 12,500 square metres, the exhibition will present exhibit categories such as food, drinks & beverages, dairy products, meat & poultry, bakery & confectionery equipment, bar, coffee & beverage equipment, foodservice & catering equipment, and much more.

Food & Hotel Vietnam is once again poised to offer significant networking opportunities for businesses to stay ahead of the curve. Around 460 exhibitors from 36 different nations and regions are taking part in the expo to explore business opportunities and find potential partners.

The expo welcomes 22 international group pavilions from Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Taiwan, Germany, Korea, Malaysia, the USA, France, the Philippines, Singapore, Spain, Turkey, and Australia. Some new pavilions include Ireland, Poland, the Netherlands, and Russia. Beside the international pavilions, the show receives support from associations, organisations, and first-rated businesses.

On the side-lines of the expo, the Vietnam Culinary Challenge attracted a number of overseas and local competitors. Under the organisation of Saigon Chefs Professional, the event is a chance not only to exchange knowledge, experience, and share professional skills among participants, but also an occasion for professionals to introduce culinary expertise and service to the hospitality industry and the public.

Another forum highlights the development of wellness trends in Vietnam. Wellness tourism has been a great potential tourism model in the smokeless industry, predicted to be a brand new trend that could make a change in thinking and business philosophy in the worldwide hotel industry.

In addition, there are some workshop programmes for the baristas. The organisers hope that they can bring valuable lessons and training programmes to Vietnamese baristas to sharpen their knowledge and skill.