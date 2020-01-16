Earlier, on the morning of April 7, fisherman Luc Van Nga, born in 1979 in Tuy Phong district, Binh Thuan province, on trawler BD-97903TS had his right hand badly broken as he had accidentally put his hand into the ice grinder while fishing at high sea.

Immediately, the fishing boat’s captain informed the center of the emergency case through the hotline, calling for assistance.

Then, at 9:00am on the same day, the center received the injured fisherman and coordinated with doctors at the Sinh Ton island Infirmary in giving the injured with first aid. After more than three hours, they gave the fisherman a temporary plaster cast.

As the patient had a serious injure, doctors decided to send him on the BD-97903TS to the mainland for further treatment.

Fisherman Luu Van Vu Linh is checked his health condition on Ship 954

* In another case, a fisherman in Kien Giang province was rescued by troops of Ship 954, Flotilla 511, Brigade 127, Naval Region 5, while drifting at sea.

Previously, at 9:30pm on April 6, fisherman Luu Van Vu Linh, aged 29 from Soc Xoai commune, Hon Dat district, Kien Giang, on trawler KG-92792TS, fell into the sea while the boat was fishing in the waters of Ca Mau province. The trawler searched in vain for the fisherman.

At 10:00pm, while carrying out missions at Platform DK1, the observation team of Ship 954 found Linh drifting in a poor health condition. Immediately, they save the victim from the sea and gave him first aid.

After receiving the medical care, the fisherman’s health improved. Then, the Naval Region 5 Command contacted the Ca Mau provincial Border Guard Command to hand over the victim to the border guard force according to the laws.

