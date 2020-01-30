First Vietnamese citizens test positive for coronavirus

Doctors of Chợ Rẫy Hospital wear protective clothing when entering the quarantine area. — VNA/VNS Photo Đinh Hằng

HÀ NỘI — Three Vietnamese citizens returning from China’s Wuhan tested positive for coronavirus as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Ministry of Health, bringing the total number of active cases in the country to four.

One of them is being quarantined at Thanh Hoá Province Hospital, while the other two are undergoing treatment at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hà Nội.

The ones being treated in Hà Nội have reportedly gone to China’s Wuhan – the epicentre of the sweeping pneumonia virus outbreak.

Along with a Chinese father and son from Wuhan admitted to HCM City’s Chợ Rẫy Hospital, Việt Nam has recorded five cases of coronavirus infection so far.

The pair have been identified as Li Ding, 66, and 28-year-old Li Zichao. They were admitted to Chợ Rẫy Hospital on January 22 suffering from pneumonia and later tested positive for coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) said both patients were recovering. Li Zichao on Tuesday was given the all-clear.

The country is quarantining a total of 32 suspected infected cases, awaiting final test results, while 65 cases have their results returned negative. 43 people are being quarantined despite having normal health as they have had contacts with suspected nCoV-infected patients.

Robust attempts

All localities and agencies in Việt Nam are working to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus that is reminiscent of the deadly SARS outbreak in 2003.

A group of 24 Vietnamese people suspected to be infected with coronavirus are being quarantined in the central city of Đà Nẵng, the city’s health department announced on Thursday.

The group includes eight Chinese citizens and 16 Vietnamese people. Some of them reportedly are suffering a mild fever.

From January 14 to 30, the city authorities have quarantined 53 suspected cases at Đà Nẵng Central Hospital. So far, 29 people have been discharged.

Đà Nẵng, a top destination for Chinese tourists to Việt Nam, has invested more than VNĐ19.7 billion (US$852,000) in medical equipment in response to the disease.

On the same day, a 29-year-old flight attendant quarantined at Quảng Nam Province Hospital for suspected coronavirus infection was confirmed to be suffering from influenza B.

The patient’s condition is stable and will be discharged soon.

A 56-year-old woman has been quarantined in the Mekong Delta Province of Hậu Giang after returning from China’s Heilongjiang Province with a high fever, the provincial department of health reported on Thursday.

Hà Nội People’s Committee urged the city department of health to stock some 20 million facemasks for its citizens in case of outbreaks.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam has asked carriers to adjust schedules and halt all flights from infected areas in China to Việt Nam in its fourth directive since the outbreak started.

The agency will also suspend licensing new flights from Việt Nam to China’s infected areas.

Airports are tasked to closely work with carriers to pull out all the stops to prevent further spreading of the disease, prepare for emergency cases and guide passengers on disease prevention.

The Ministry of Health has asked medical facilities to classify patients and arrange separate examination rooms for patients with symptoms of acute respiratory infection, for example cough and fever, and pay due attention to epidemiological factors of those who live or come from China within 14 days.

Patients with suspected coronavirus infections have to be quarantined at provincial hospitals.

Once patients test positive for the virus they will be admitted to the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases (for those from the North to Hà Tĩnh Province), Huế Central Hospital (for those from Quảng Bình Province to Phú Yên Province) and HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases (for those from Khánh Hoà Province to the South).

Bạch Mai Hospital, Hà Nội-based National Hospital of Paediatrics, HCM City-based Chợ Rẫy Hospital, Children Hospital 1, Children Hospital 2 and HCM City Hospital of Paediatrics will act as back-up centres.

Blood samples will be sent to the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, Pasteur Institute Nha Trang and Pasteur Institute HCM City.

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on Tuesday announced the establishment of a rapid response team to fight coronavirus.

He also instructed the Ministry of Health to provide daily updates regarding the epidemic.

According to AFP, the outbreak has killed 170 people in China and infected over 7,700. — VNS