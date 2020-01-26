Exhibition highlights the Party’s achievements

Poster Mùa Xuân Vĩnh VIễn by Lê Đức Lai.

The poster was made by artist Lê Đức Lai in 1976, a year after national unification. The image includes two women holding a peach blossom and ochna flower, symbolising the north and south of the country.

The image of the young women with the spring flowers will inspire visitors to feel “the first spring” of the united country.

Artist Lai was a lecturer at the National University of Civil Engineering’s Art Department. He has won numerous awards, including second and third prizes at the national poster festival; second prize at Hà Nội Fine Arts Festival; and the Swedish International Development Co-operation Agency Award at the national fine arts festival.

His seven artworks including paintings and sculptures are in VNAM’s collection.

The exhibition is named Eternal Spring to mark the 90th anniversary of the Vietnamese Communist Party, said the museum’s director Nguyễn Anh Minh at the opening ceremony.

“The founding of the Vietnamese Communist Party in the spring of 1930 was a milestone in national development,” said Minh.

“The artworks reflect the diverse perspectives and expressions of different generations of artists with a deep affection for the Party and the country.”

The exhibition features 59 artworks, including paintings, posters and sculptures, from 54 artists. They were made from various media such as sơn mài (oil lacquer), oil-on canvas, silk, gouache, watercolour and woodcuts.

Paintings Kết Nạp Đảng Trong Tù (Imprisoned patriots admitting new members to the Communist Party) by Nguyễn Đức Nùng; Bất Khuất (Indomitable) by Hứa Tử Hoài and Cuộc Đời Có Đảng (Our Life With the Party) by Lê Hải Sơn show the people’s love and respect for the Party.