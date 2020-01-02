PANO – The Vietnam Environmental Technology Fair and Exhibition 2007 on April, 11 was introduced in
The exhibition, to be attended by 10 nations, will take place from April, 27-30 in
The event will provide an opportunity for businesses to introduce their environmentally-friendly products. Also held in the exposition will be seminars on subjects like Vietnam-Korea environmental technology, rights to get access to environment and waste-disposition technology.
At a closing ceremony, Environment Cup and memorial badges will be awarded to businesses with the most environment-friendly technology and equipment.
Translated by Hoang Anh
