The delegation includes Nguyen Dinh Khang, President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor (VGCL); Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA); and Lieutenant General Le Hien Van, Deputy Director of the VPA’s General Department of Politics; among others.

At the working session between the visiting delegation and local leadership, Nguyen Van Vinh, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, informed the delegates of the province’s achievements in developing the province’s socio-economy, culture and implementing defense-security tasks.

Defense Minister presenting gifts to the armed forces of Lao Cai province

The report read, along with promoting socio-economic development, Lao Cai’s Party committees and authorities have paid due attention to strengthening capabilities of local armed forces to meet the requirements of the national construction and defense cause in the new context.

As a result, the local socio-political situation has remained stable, national border sovereignty has been strictly safeguarded, and external relations have been expanded.

This year, the province’s economic growth reached 10.32%. Lao Cai has contributed VND 9.4 trillion to the State budget, per capita income has been VND 70.6 million per year, and local household poverty rate has been reduced to 11.46 percent.

Meanwhile, the provincial Military Command has given good recommendations to local leaders on the implementation of military-defense missions. Its affiliated units have joined hands with functional forces to ensure social order and security, especially on border areas.

In addition, Lao Cai has instructed localities, agencies, and units to build up plans in order to ensure a joyful, safe and economical Tet for local troops and people.

Addressing the meeting, General Lich congratulated the province on its achievements over the past time. He requested local armed forces to seriously maintain duty regulations, stand combat readiness, and raise their vigilance while enjoying the traditional Tet holiday economically and safely.

Furthermore, the provincial authority should take care of the material and spiritual lives of ethnic minority groups, policy beneficiaries, and poor families to ensure that they all experience a warm and happy Tet.

On behalf of the Central Military Commission and Defense Ministry, General Lich sent Tet greetings and handed over gifts to the provincial Party committee, authorities, armed forces, and people in the province.

Previously, General Lich and Mr. Nguyen Dinh Khang granted Tet gifts to 150 needy workers at the Tang Loong Industrial Park in Lao Cai’s Bao Thang district.

Translated by Van Hieu