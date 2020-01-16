Visiting former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu, General Luong Cuong, Director of the General Department of Politics, wished him good health and longevity and hoped that he would continue making contributions to the Party’s revolutionary cause and to the building of a revolutionary, regular, elite and gradually-modernized military.

General Luong Cuong (fourth from left) visits former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu.

Former Party leader Phieu thanked the leadership of the Central Military Commission, Ministry of National Defense and General Department of Politics for their attention and hoped that troops would strive more in their study and at work and do their best to complete all assignments.

During visits to General Nguyen Quyet and Sr. Lt. Gen. Pham Thanh Ngan, General Cuong informed them of the military’s outstanding task performance last year and missions for this year, as well as the military’s care for troops, national contributors and poor people ahead of the Tet festival.

General Cuong wished the two former directors of the General Department of Politics good health and expected to see more contributions from them to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the military.

Both retired senior officers showed their delight at the military-recorded results in the past and believed that under the sound leadership of the military, troops will stay united, contribute to building a strong and healthy military Party Committee, and fulfill all assigned missions.

* Lt. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong, Deputy Defense Minister, and his entourage checked and extended Tet wishes to the Fleet under the Naval Region 1 Command and the second task force in drug-crime prevention under the Vietnam Coast Guard Command. General Cuong heard the units’ reports on task implementation and briefed them on domestic, regional and international situations. He asked the units to promote political education for troops, closely follow situational developments in their stationed areas and maintain combat readiness duties during the Tet festival. On the occasion, the two units received Tet gifts from the Central Military Commission and Ministry of National Defense.

* Highly valuing the Military Institute of Traditional Medicine’s accomplishments last year, Sr. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Trong Nghia, Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics, emphasized that this year, the institute’s Party Committee should clearly identify and implement key tasks effectively from the beginning of the year, and make good preparations for the upcoming Party Congress during the 2020-2025 period. The unit’s medical personnel were asked to promote self-study to improve their professional expertise and gain achievements in scientific studies and treatment.

Ahead of the Tet festival, General Nghia presented Tet gifts from the Central Military Commission and Ministry of National Defense to the institute.

* On the morning of January 14, Lt. Gen. Le Hien Van, Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics, paid tribute to fallen soldiers at the War Cemetery in Vi Xuyen district, Ha Giang province. He also visited and extended Tet greetings to the Vi Xuyen district’s Party Committee, People’s Committee, Military Command, Thanh Thuy Border Post under the Ha Giang Provincial Border Post, and Economic Unit 313 of Military Region 2.

On the evening, General Van attended an art exchange themed “Border spring with love of troops and people,” which is part of the ongoing program “Spring in border areas – Tet on islands.”

Also in Ha Giang province, General Van and his entourage presented Tet gifts to units stationed in border areas, heroic Vietnamese mothers, policy families, poor students and handed over “VND 100” houses to local policy beneficiaries and Youth Union members in need.

* Acknowledging Air Force Division 370’s completion of both regular and unscheduled missions last year, Lt. Gen. Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, extended Tet wishes to the unit’s troops and asked the unit’s chain-of-command to ensure a cozy Tet festival for the troops.

Gen. Tan also wished a happy New Year to troops from affiliated units of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army.

Translated by Mai Huong