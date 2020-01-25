Đà Nẵng welcomes first visitors of the year

First tourists on a flight of Vietnam Airlines receive welcome at Đà Nẵng International Airport on the first day of the Lunar New Year. The flight from HCM City carried 120 passengers to Đà Nẵng on January 25. — VNS Photo Công Thành
ĐÀ NẴNG — The central city of Đà Nẵng welcomed the first 120 visitors of Tết (the Lunar New Year) on Việt Nam Airlines’ flight from HCM City on Saturday morning.
The national flag carrier offered lucky gifts to all passengers and three special return tickets (two domestic and one international flight) to three lucky draw passengers.
According to the city’s tourism department, Vietnam Airlines and Jetstar Pacific operated 20 direct air routes with 250 flights per week connecting Đà Nẵng and other destinations including 11 international sites.
In 2019, Vietnam Airlines had 26,500 safe flights to carry more than four million passengers through Đà Nẵng International Airport.
Director of the city’s tourism department Trương Thị Hồng Hạnh said the city plans to host 9.8 million tourists in 2020. — VNS
