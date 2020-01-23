The suspension applies to the visa applications for long-term residence with the aim of either employment or business activities, he noted.
|Photo for illustration
Hamacek, who is also acting Foreign Minister said “the measure has been taken as a result of the long-soaring number of applications submitted to the Czech diplomatic mission in Hanoi, whose capacity is overburdened, as well as due to the risks that the National Security Council (BRS) discussed recently.”
At present, the priority of the Czech embassy in Vietnam is to accept residence applications for the purpose of family reuniting, he added.
Czech employers’ demands for labor have been covered through the program of special employee cards for citizens of Ukraine, Mongolia, the Philippines, and Serbia, which is enabled to grant a total of 24,000 such cards this year.
Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Ho Minh Tuan said, through diplomatic negotiations, Vietnam will actively implement measures to address this issue.
Source: VNA
