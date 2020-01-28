The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China has soared to 106 while nearly 1,300 new cases have been confirmed, authorities said.
The health commission in central Hubei province, the epicentre of the epidemic, said 24 more people had died from the virus and 1,291 more people were infected, raising the total number of confirmed cases to more than 4,000 nationwide.
The number of confirmed cases in the province rose to 2,714.
|Medical staff and security personnel stop patients’ family members from being too close to the Jinyintan hospital, where the patients with pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus are being treated, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 20, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to get the latest news about Vietnam!
- China landslide death toll jumps to 42, nine missing
- Somalia truck bomb death toll jumps to 358 dead
- China factory blast death toll jumps to 64
- Strong aftershock jolts Indonesia's Lombok as death toll jumps to 259
- Journalist death toll: retaliation killings nearly double in 2018
- Death toll rises to 11, and 200,000 flee worst fires in California history
- Ebola death toll in DR Congo rises to 55
- 'Ompong' death toll hits 81, expected to rise
- California fire death toll rises to 81
- Death toll rising in Pakistan quake
- Palestinian death toll from Gaza protests hits 18; Israel rejects excessive force claims
- Death toll from China quakes rises to 12
China virus death toll jumps to 106, nearly 1,300 new cases have 215 words, post on tuoitrenews.vn at January 28, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.