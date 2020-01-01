Earlier the same day, General Giang welcomed Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoigu to the “Vietnam’s Corner” of the Vietnam People’s Army at the Friendship House of the Army Games 2019. The Vietnamese Chief of General Staff thanked the Russian Defense Ministry for the warm welcome and solemn reception for the Vietnamese delegation and for giving special attention to the “Vietnam’s Corner” at Friendship House.

When introduced to the traditional culture of the Vietnamese people, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu expressed his interest in the Vietnamese people’s traditional dishes, such as boiled sweet potatoes, sesame cake, roasted peanuts and green tea which were daily dishes of the Vietnamese troops during wartime. The Russian minister was also attracted by things which were made from fragments from the wreckage of shot aircraft, shells or weapons of the enemy in wartime and fascinated with the music of the Dan bau (gourd lute – a Vietnamese one-stringed traditional instrument) performed by artist Nguyen Duy Thinh.

The Vietnamese Chief of the General Staff expressed delight at the fruitful development of the Vietnam-Russia relations in the past and hoped that the two countries will expand cooperation in the coming time.

While visiting the “Vietnam’s Corner,” General Giang praised the artists of the Vietnamese Art Troupe for their active and effective participation in the friendship exchange on the sidelines of the Army Games 2019, affirming that their activities have contributed to strengthening cooperation relations and mutual understanding among the militaries of participating countries. He said that the exhibits at the program bearing different stories also helped international friends learn more about the Vietnamese people’s culture, their struggle for national independence as well as the tradition of the Vietnam People’s Army.

On the same day, General Giang went to the Alabino training ground to encourage the competition among the four strongest tank teams of the first group of the “Tank Biathlon” event and to attend the national banquet which was presented by the host country.

Below are some photos of delegates at the “Vietnam’s Corner” at the Army Games 2019.

Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoigu (second from left) and Vietnamese Chief of General Staff and Deputy Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang (third from left) visit the “Vietnam’s Corner.”

Delegates introduced to exhibits at the booth

They enjoy Vietnam’s green tea.

Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang meets with members of the Vietnamese Art Troupe.

Russian Defense Minister is interested in the music of the Dan bau.

Reported by Nam Thang and My Hanh (from Russia)

Translated by Tran Hoai