ASCC important to promoting regional connectivity: minister

Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Đào Ngọc Dung speaks at the first meeting of the ASCC in Hà Nội on Tuesday. — Photo MoLISA

HÀ NỘI — The ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) serves as a solid foundation to promote connectivity within the bloc in the most natural way, Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Đào Ngọc Dung said on Tuesday.

Chairing the first meeting of the ASCC in Hà Nội, Dung stressed the four priorities of the ASCC in 2020, namely enhancing regional connectivity, raising public awareness of the ASEAN Community and identity, promoting partnership for peace and sustainable development, and improving ASEAN’s response capacity and operation efficiency.

The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) will engage in 33 activities within ASEAN 2020, comprising 10 of the ASCC, 15 in the labour sector, five in social welfare, two regarding women, and one with the ASEAN Commission on the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Women and Children (ACWC).

The ASCC’s co-ordinating conference in central Đà Nẵng City in April, and the 21st ASCC Council Meeting scheduled in HCM City in October will look to recommend two high-level announcements on human resources development and social works in ASEAN, Dung added.

He asked sub-committees to pen detailed plans, organise events for rational costs, and ensure safety for participants.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Quốc Dũng, also Secretary General of the National ASEAN 2020 Committee and head of SOM ASEAN Việt Nam, said the MoLISA would play an important co-ordinating role in the ASCC in 2020, describing the ASCC as a decisive factor in the development of the ASEAN Community.

The ministry is on the right track, showing thorough understanding of ASEAN and how to optimise resources, according to Dũng.

Việt Nam has selected the theme ‘Cohesive and Responsive’ for ASEAN 2020, and received support from ASEAN member states and partners.

Under the theme, Việt Nam will promote five priorities during its chairmanship, including strengthening ASEAN solidarity and unity, promoting regional connectivity and adaptability to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, fostering awareness of the ASEAN community and identity, stepping up partnerships for peace and sustainable development, and improving the adaptability and operational efficiency of the ASEAN apparatus. — VNS