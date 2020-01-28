300-year-old pagoda a spiritual beacon in central Vietnam

A drone shot shows the path leading the mountaintop.

It is said that residents only gathered firewood at the bottom of the mountain to avoid wild encounters with animals like tigers. One day, a group of people discovered a trail up the mountain and followed it. On their way, they met Phap Hoa, a Buddhasattva, who was practicing meditation.

Thich Dong Hoang, the pagoda’s abbot, said: “He exuded compassion and wisdom and taught people about Buddhism and morals in life. Later, more and more people came to worship and to listen to the Buddha’s teachings.”

Phap Hoa’s fame reached the ears of Lord Nguyen Phuc Chu, a devout Buddhist. In 1717, the lord gave the pagoda its official title, Sac Tu Thien An Tu.