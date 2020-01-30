133 dead in traffic accidents during Tet holiday

The front of the coach is damaged after a head-on collision with a motorcycle on January 29 in Gia Lai Province. Up to 198 traffic accidents happened during seven days of the 2020 Tet holiday – PHOTO: THANH NIEN

HCMC – Up to 198 traffic accidents happened during the week-long Tet holiday, lasting from January 23 to 29, leaving 133 people dead and 174 others injured, Dan Tri newspaper reported, citing the National Traffic Safety Committee.

The number of traffic accidents in this holiday dropped by 24 cases over the same period last year, while that of fatalities and injuries fell by seven and 38 victims, respectively.

In particular, Ben Tre and Tay Ninh provinces recorded the rising number of traffic-related deaths, up by five and three people. Meanwhile, the number of fatalities in traffic accidents declined in Soc Trang, Kien Giang, and Bac Giang. No traffic accidents were reported in Bac Ninh, Ha Giang, Khanh Hoa, and Kon Tum.

Notably, two serious accidents killed six people in the Central Highlands province of Daklak. On January 23, or two days ahead of the final Lunar New Year, a motorcycle crashed into a car from the other side, leaving three people on the bike dead. Another crash between two motorcycles driving in opposite directions claimed the lives of three people on January 28.

In major cities, Hanoi reported five traffic accidents that left five people dead and one injured, while HCMC saw eight fatalities and one injury in eight accidents. Danang recorded two accidents, with two people dead and two others injured.

According to the National Traffic Safety Committee, four accidents, or 2% of total cases, happened due to drink driving. Accidents caused by lane violation and speeding accounted for some 18% and 7%, respectively, while causes of other cases were under investigation, according to Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper.