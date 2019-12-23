Launched from March to August 2019, the organizing board received more than 3,000 entries from photographers, including 183 photo series (about 2,500 photos) for the photo set category and nearly 500 works for the cover photo category.

Winners of the special and first prizes receive their awards.

The judges selected and presented a total of 16 prizes. The special prize from the photo set category was awarded to the work collection “The ethnic diversity of northern Vietnam” by Alden Anderson, an American living in Vietnam. Meanwhile, the set of photos “Le Tau Sai cua nguoi Dao Son Dau” (The Tau Sai festival of the Dao ethnic community with painted heads) by Thanh The Vinh took first prize.

Regarding the cover photo category, the work “Ngay moi o ho Tuyen Lam” (New day in Tuyen Lam Lake) by Nguyen Tac Tuan won the special prize, while first prize belonged to the work “Cau Long Bien” (Long Bien Bridge) by author Tuan Dao.

Addressing the event, Le Hoang Dung, editor-in-chief of the Heritage Magazine and head of the organizing board, said the Vietnam Heritage Photo Awards aims to create a playground for photographers and reporters from both home and abroad. The authors have brought to the public their precious photos and photo collections, contributing to promoting the unique features of Vietnam’s heritage culture.

On the same day, an exhibition showcasing 16 prize-winning photos and photo collections of the 2019 awards opened at the King Ly Thai To Monument area in Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem district, together with the works produced by photographers during their photo tours in Myanmar in April 2019 and in Vietnam’s Central Highlands in November 2019.

Source: VNA