VN-Index drops for third straight day

The Saigon Times Daily

An electronic stock quotation board shows local stock prices at a brokerage firm in HCMC – PHOTO: THANH HOA

HCMC – The VN-Index on the Hochiminh Stock Exchange fell for the third consecutive session today, December 17, losing seven points due to an increased sell-off at the end of the session.

Market breath was negative as there were 188 decliners and 110 advancers. As a result, the benchmark VN-Index was down 0.77% from a day earlier to end the day at 954.03 points.

Today’s trading volume was some 12 million shares higher than Monday’s at more than 290 million shares, but value dipped 21% from the day earlier to nearly VND4.5 trillion. Of these, block deals saw some 41 million shares worth VND1.14 trillion changing hands.

Blue chips were under strong selling pressure at the end of the afternoon session, which plunged the main index. Among the VN30-Index, only two caps, mobile phone retailer MWG and lender EIB, gained while 22 others declined.

Retailer VRE was the leading contributor to the day’s loss as it fell 3% to close the day at VND32,900 per shares. Some other caps, such as tech firm FPT, steelmaker HPG, electricity firm POW and lender HDB, lost some 2% of their prices.

Construction firm ROS still led the southern market in terms of liquidity with more than 36 million shares traded, and the stock managed to end the day at its reference level of VND24,000 per share.

ROS was followed by property developers FLC and DLG, with more than 27 million and 19 million shares, respectively.

On a positive note, 15 out of 20 small and speculative stocks, including FLC, DLG, agricultural chemical firm HAI, construction firm ASM and property developer HAG, performed well.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index slid 0.31% to end at 102.9 points. Nearly 51 million shares worth VND369 billion were traded on the northern bourse.

As many as 20 stocks in the HNX30 basket were flat, which included gas firm PVS, building materials manufacturer VGC, and lenders SHS and NVB.

While construction firm VC3, insurer PVI, pharmaceutical firm DP3, automaker VMC and real estate firm L14 helped push up the index, a number of stocks with large capitalization, such as lenders ACB and SHB, gas firm PVS, and detergent power producer DGC suffered declines, which caused negative impacts on the northern bourse.

Trading and food service firm KLF and real estate firm HUT stole the limelight as both shot up to their respective ceiling prices of VND1,800 and VND2,600 on matching volume of over 10.9 million and 7.1 million shares.