According to a report at the event, Viettel has earned VND 1,200 trillion over the past five years. Meanwhile, its average profit has reached nearly VND 40 trillion a year, which has helped Viettel be on the list of the country’s most profitable companies.

Notably, the military-run telecom giant has been a top contributor to the State Budget since 2014.

Regarding its infrastructure, Viettel has hundreds of thousands of kilometers of fibre-optic cable to cover 95 percent of communes in Vietnam. It has built over 170,000 base transceiver stations (BTSs) in 11 countries worldwide.

Delegates launch the company’s emulation drive in the 2019-2024 period

At present, the company is operating four inland cable systems connecting the North of the country to the South; one system connecting Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia; and six international inland and undersea systems, stretching around 500,000km.

The group’s above infrastructure will serve as an important foundation to facilitate the national digital transformation strategy.

Viettel also launched its new emulation drive in the 2019-2024 period with the message “Creating a digital society”. Accordingly, the company plans to continue its position as the largest enterprise in Vietnam, maintain the annual growth rate of 10%, and become one of the world’s 20 biggest telecom operators.

At the ceremony, Viettel presented the Viettel’s Stars awards to 16 individuals and groups that have had significant contributions to the group’s development.

