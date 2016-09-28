Vietnam’s young officers visit Laos’ National Defense Academy

PANO – The delegation of young Vietnamese officers visited the Kaysone Phomvihane National Defense Academy of the Lao People’s Army on September 27 as part of their activities during the Vietnam-Laos young officer exchange program in Laos.

The academy is tasked with providing national defense and knowledge for senior officials of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and the Lao Government.

At the meeting, Senior Colonel Khamphai Saphongnua, Deputy Political Commissar of the academy and Chief of the Political Department, warmly welcomed the Vietnamese guests and stressed that this visit wasa meaningful activity which demonstratedthe two peoples’ special solidarity and cooperation established and continuously fostered by the two Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Kaysone Phomvihane along the history of the two countries’ relations.

He also expressed his admiration for the feats of arms obtained by the Vietnam People’s Army and Vietnamese people during their national construction and defense cause.

The Vietnamese delegation was briefed on the academy’s organization and history, and then joined an exchange with young instructors and students of the third year of the Vietnamese course at the academy.

On behalf of the Vietnamese delegation, Colonel Dinh Quoc Hung, Head of the VPA’s Army Youth Committee, informed the hosts of the achievements in the task performance of the young Vietnamese officers and their activities during the visit.

He hoped that the two countries’ young officers would continue expanding delegation exchange programs, contributing to strengthening solidarity and mutual understanding between the two armies and the two peoples in the time to come.

The same day, the Vietnamese delegation visited and laid wreaths at the Kaysone Phomvihane Museum, learned more about the life and career of President Kaysone Phomvihane, the Lao culture, and the national liberation cause of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

Translated by Trung Thanh