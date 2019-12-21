Vietnamese goods on show at fair in Bắc Ninh

Visitors check handicraft products at the fair. VNA/VNS Photo Văn Nhiều

BẮC NINH — A fair showcasing Vietnamese goods is talking place in the northern province of Bắc Ninh as part of a programme to encourage the consumption of domestically-made products.



The fair, the second of its kind in the province, features around 400 pavilions run by businesses from northern provinces.

On display are agricultural products and services, products from craft villages in Bắc Ninh and adjacent provinces in the Red River Delta, consumer goods and textiles and garments. Nguyễn Tiến Nhường, standing vice chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said Bắc Ninh’s economy had developed in terms of scale, value, production and quality.