Senior Colonel Pham Duc Tu addressing the meeting

Senior Colonel Pham Duc Tu, Vice-Chief of the Department of Military School Management, held that training for foreign military students in general and for Lao and Cambodian military students in particular is one important part of the foreign relations policy of the Party, State and military, contributing to Vietnam’s political stability and early protection of the Fatherland.

The history of the revolution of Vietnam and the Vietnam People’s Army for the past 50 years has proved that the special friendship and cooperation among the militaries of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia have created great power to fight common enemies, in which training cooperation has played a significant role.

The review conference concluded that training institutions in the whole military have strictly implemented the direction and instruction of the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defense on international training cooperation and organizing training courses for foreign military students. Cooperation in training military students of Laos and Cambodia has helped foster the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation among the militaries of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia, contributing to maintaining peace, stability and development in the region.

Translated by Huu Duong