Vietnam Airlines launches Đà Nẵng-Shanghai flight

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines will start a route connecting the central coastal city of Đà Nẵng with Shanghai of China on January 19, 2020, the national flag carrier announced on Thursday.
The newest route will be the 19th service operated by Vietnam Airlines between Việt Nam and China.
Flights from Đà Nẵng will depart at 5.55pm and the flights from Shanghai will leave at 11.20pm (local time) on Thursday and Sunday each week.
To mark the occasion, Vietnam Airlines is offering promotional airfare on this route, selling from only US$227 between December 20, 2019 and January 31, 2019. The travel period is from January 19, 2019 to March 28, 2020. — VNS
