Vietjet launches three new int’l routes

International passengers fly with Vietjet. — Photo courtesy of Vietjet

Budget carrier Vietjet on Friday inaugurated three new international routes from the central coastal city of Da Nang to Taipei, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Three new routes offer Vietnamese and international tourists opportunities to travel easily to Da Nang – Viet Nam’s most liveable city and other destinations in the central region.

According to Vietjet, it operates 12 international and domestic routes from Da Nang.

The Da Nang-Taipei route is operated daily using the new and modern A320/A321 aircraft. In just around three hours, passengers are ready to explore Taipei – one of the most bustling cities in Asia.

Meanwhile, daily flights on the Da Nang-Singapore route are available with flying time of around 2 hours and 40 minutes per leg. Vietjet is operating three routes connecting Viet Nam and Singapore, including Ha Noi/HCM City/Da Nang–Singapore.

The third route linking Da Nang with Hong Kong is operated daily starting from today, with flight time of around 1 hour 45 minutes per leg. Besides this newest route, the airline provides three others from HCM City/Phu Quoc to Hong Kong. — VNS