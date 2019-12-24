Vietjet on December 24 launched its flight connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Thailand’s famous coastal destination of Pattaya via U-Tapao International Airport

The airline provides one return flight a week on this route with a duration of 1 hour and 30 minutes. The flight takes off from HCM City at 1.25pm and arrives in U-tapao at 2.40pm. The flight departs from U-tapao at 11.25am and arrives in HCM City at 12.55pm.

In order to celebrate the new route during the festive season, super-saving tickets priced from just zero dollars are being given away between December 24 and January 3.

The promotional tickets apply for the HCM City-Pattaya route. The travel period is from December 24, 2019 to March 31, 2020.

“The opening of the newest service is expected to actively promote the number of tourists travelling between HCM City and southern provinces of Vietnam with the Rayong and Pattaya area, a popular international tourist destination in Thailand,” the budget carrier said in a statement.

Vietjet has become the airline with the most routes and frequencies between Thailand and Vietnam with eight direct routes in total, including Hanoi/HCM City/Da Nang/Hai Phong/Da Lat-Bangkok and services from HCM City to Phuket/Chiang Mai and HCM City-Utapao./.