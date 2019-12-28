At the meeting, leaders of Military Region 1 informed Vice President Thinh about their achievements in implementing military-defense tasks in 2019 and major set missions for 2020.
|Photo: baoquankhu1.vn
Accordingly, the Party Committee and chain-of-command of Military Region 1 seriously embraced resolutions and instructions from higher levels, paid due attention to strengthening strong defensive areas; built politically, ideologically, organizationally, and morally strong armed forces; and improved quality of training and combat readiness posture.
Having hailed its task performance, Vice President Thinh requested Military Region 1 to further promote its troops’ political stance and competence while fulfilling all missions targeted in 2020, especially in holding Party congresses at all levels.
Furthermore, the region was asked to realize the campaign of learning and following President Ho Chi Minh’s moral example, promote emulation movements, maintain a combat readiness posture, and join hands with local forces to ensure social order and security in localities where the region’s subordinate units are stationed.
Translated by Van Hieu
- Israel’s Prime Minister To Address Congress This Week, While Vice President Biden And Secretary Kerry Travel Abroad
- Congress Focuses on Ukraine, Iran, Syria and Boko Haram; President Obama hosts German Chancellor Merkel
- President Trump Travels Overseas to Saudi Arabia, Israel and Europe; Congress Focuses on Iran, Russia and Cyber Matters
- Which Countries Are Communist? Cuba Will Get Weapons from Russia and Visit China, North Korea and More In Leader's First World Tour
- World View: Trump Signs Asia Reassurance Initiative Act (ARIA) Focusing U.S. Military on China
- President Trump Speaks with Ukraine President and NATO Secretary General Over the Weekend
- U.S. President Announces Upcoming Trips to Cuba, Argentina, Vietnam and Laos
- President Trump Signed New Executive Orders Last Week, Focused on Trade and Energy
- President Trump Welcomes Argentine President to White House, Expected to Sign Additional Orders This Week
- President Trump’s FY 2018 Budget Request Cuts Foreign Assistance Account But Increases Defense Department’s Funding