Bringing Tet gifts with sentiment from the mainland to troops and islanders.

The working mission also included delegates from nine provinces and cities in the South and representatives from businesses, social organizations, and press agencies.

Addressing the ceremony, Naval Senior Captain Nguyen Dang Tien, Political Commissar of the region, thanked local delegations for sending gifts conveying sentiment from the mainland to troops and islanders.

* The same day, two ships of the VPN’s Naval Region 2 Command departed Long Son Military Port, Vung Tau city to visit and present Tet gifts to troops stationed on DK1 platforms and in Con Dao island district.

The missions included leaders of the Naval Region 2 Command, representatives from the Command’s affiliated units, and reporters of central and local press agencies.

On their voyage, besides Tet gifts from agencies and units across the country, the missions will convey the wishes of a cozy and happy Lunar New Year from the mainland to the soldiers and people guarding the national seas and islands.

The meaningful visits are annually organized to encourage troops and islanders to overcome hardships and fulfill all assigned missions, contributing to firmly protecting national sovereignty over seas and islands.

Translated by Khanh Ngan