Tết gift hampers popular item at year-end

Shoppers buy Tết gift hampers at a supermarket in HCM City. —VNA/VNS Photo.

HCM CITY — During the year-end period, retailers have been displaying many kinds of Tết (Lunar New Year) gift hampers to serve the shopping and gifting needs of consumers.

Hoàng Phương Thủy, marketing staff for a construction company in Thủ Đức District, said her primary concerns were quality and food safety, as well as eye-catching design, for gift hampers purchased for her company.

Gift baskets from supermarkets and enterprises include typical items for Tết such as confectionery, cooking oil, soft drinks, instant coffee, wine, and Tết jams.

The prices of gift hampers range from several 100,000 đồng to several million đồng per basket to meet different shopping needs.

At the Co.opmart supermarkets, products in the gift hampers are carefully selected to ensure quality and safety for customers.

Co.opmart is also offering 11 sets of gift baskets with low prices from VNĐ149,000 to VNĐ329,000 per basket.

Other supermarkets such as Lotte Mart, Big C and Emart have many types of gift baskets to serve the Lunar New Year shopping season.

According to business experts, during the year-end period, orders for Tết gift baskets come mostly from companies.

Depending on the order, each gift basket has different products and an average of about six to 10 types per basket. Prices of VNĐ500,000 (US$21.5) are favoured by customers.

Experts predict that the number of gift basket sales will increase beginning next week.

Stalls at traditional markets like Tân Định, Thị Nghè and Bà Chiểu as well as many websites are also selling gift hampers.

The risk of counterfeiting has also increased during this period, especially for online shopping. Experts said that customers should look for reputable retailers. — VNS