Stock market rises after four losing sessions

The Saigon Times Daily

Traders are at work at HSC Securities Corporation in HCMC – PHOTO: THANH HOA

HCMC – After four straight days of losses, the VN-Index on the Hochiminh Stock Exchange slightly regained steam today, December 19, as a number of large-cap stocks grew into positive territory.

Market breadth remained negative as losers outnumbered gainers by 163 to 147. The benchmark index edged up 0.12% against Wednesday to end at 952.26 points.

Trading volume on the southern bourse slipped 31% to nearly 222.5 million shares and value edged down 35% at over VND4.3 trillion. Block deals accounted for more than 43 million shares worth a combined VND1.28 trillion.

“As the end of the year is around the corner, it seems investor sentiment is still dismal and investors are showing signs of being in holiday mood,” said Viet Capital Securities in its daily report on Wednesday.

Lender VCB, retailer VRE of the country’s biggest private firm Vingroup, and national flag carrier HVN were the leading contributors to the market’s gain as they added 1.5%, 1.4% and 2.7% to close the day at VND88,000, VND32,400 and VND34,200 per share, respectively.

Other heavyweights made modest gains, which included steelmakers HPG (1.1%), dairy producer VNM (0.9%), and jewelry maker (0.7%).

On the contrary, banking stocks were a drag on the stock market with EIB, TCB, MBB, and HDB down 1% to 2.1%. Also, insurer BVH shed 2.1% to close at VND71,500 per share.

The stock VIC of Vingroup and its housing arm VHM, together with lender CTG, mobile phone retailer MWG and brewer SAW, moved flat throughout the day.

Construction firm ROS led the market by liquidity with more than 33.6 million shares changing hands. Next were steelmaker HPG and lender MBB with 5.7 million and 4.7 million shares, respectively.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index rose 0.19% at 102 points. Some 20.6 million shares worth a total of VND155.8 billion were transacted on the northern bourse.

Many large-cap stocks, such as lenders ACB and SHB, trading and food service firm KLF, securities firm ART, property developer HUT and construction firm PVX, stood at their reference levels.

Gas firm PVS, detergent producer DGC, property firm CEO and securities firm MBS were in positive territory while quartz stone producer VCS, lender NVB and construction firm VC3 left negative impacts on the index.