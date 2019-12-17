Spring Air mattress products to be manufactured in Vietnam

By Le Hoang

A corner of AmericanStar’s plant in Dong Nai Province, where Spring Air mattress products will be produced – PHOTO: SPRING AIR INTERNATIONAL

HCMC – Mattress manufacturer Spring Air International on December 17 announced that it has signed a licensing agreement with Vietnam-based World Luxury Mattress Gallery (LMG), a business unit of AmericanStar Group, one of the largest branded original equipment manufacturers of mattresses in Southeast Asia.

Under the terms of the agreement, LMG will produce and distribute all Spring Air brands, including its signature Back Supporter line and high-end Chattam & Wells line, throughout Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.

LMG will produce the goods at AmericanStar Group’s 1.2 million-square-foot complex in the southern province of Dong Nai, a manufacturing site that includes foam-pouring and spring-making facilities.

Spring Air products will also be sold at the company’s high-end retail store, located in Sala City, a relatively new upscale retail and residential hub in HCMC.

“U.S. bedding brands carry a lot of clout with consumers throughout Southeast Asia, and Spring Air is an important addition to our portfolio,” Lee Hinshaw, AmericanStar Group’s chief commercial officer, said in a statement. “The history of the Spring Air company and the unique features and benefits of the Spring Air brands will resonate well with consumers in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.”

The agreement marks the first time Spring Air has held a license in these three countries and makes the Spring Air brand available in more than 40 countries around the globe.

“This agreement helps us expand our international footprint in a key region that has become an important mattress manufacturing hub in recent years,” Nick Bates, president of Spring Air International, noted in the statment.

“AmericanStar operates one of the largest mattress factories in the world and has been aggressively expanding in its home region and internationally. Their deep knowledge of the Southeast Asian market will be a tremendous asset to the Spring Air family,” Bates added.

Spring Air is a leading international brand, ranking among the top 10 manufacturers of bedding products in the world.

The AmericanStar Group has deep insights on the U.S. mattress market through its relationships with a number of U.S. bedding producers, including Therapedic (as Therapedic’s licensee for Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand), Kluft, Aireloom and Brentwood Home. The company has also partnered with Latexco, which has facilities in the United States.

AmericanStar also has a made-in-the-United States line, which it sells in the U.S. market and also ships to Vietnam, where it is carried in the LMG store.