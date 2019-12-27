The seminar will be held by the Defense Ministry, in association with the Bac Kan Provincial Party Committee, to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Viet Bac Victory (1947-2017).
According to the Ministry’s plan, the Vietnam Military History Institute has worked with relevant agencies to find documentation and prepare memoirs for the seminar. Particularly, all papers will focus on heightening the leadership of the Defense Ministry, the Party Central Committee, President Ho Chi Minh, and the Central Military Commission, and the then Campaign Headquarters. Following this, they will draw valuable lessons on campaign-level commanding and combined operations between participating forces, and point out corresponding experiences from those lessons into reality in the current context.
Addressing the event, General Chiem highly appreciated efforts of relevant bodies and asked them to complete all preparations to make the seminar a success in order to popularize the significance of the victory, whereby they will encourage the whole Party, people, and army in the national construction and protection cause.
During the resistance war against French colonists (1945-1954), the victory in the Viet Bac campaign in autumn-winter season of 1947 had a historic strategic-level meaning and strongly benefited the Vietnamese revolutionary side.
Translated by Van Hieu
