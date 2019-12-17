

Nay Pyi Taw (VNA) – Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with Myanmar President U Win Myint in Nay Pyi Taw on December 17, during which the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation in various spheres.

They shared a view that the comprehensive cooperative partnership between Vietnam and Myanmar has been growing fruitfully, while the friendship, mutual understanding and political trust has been enhanced through the regular exchange of high-level visits and meetings, and people-to-people exchanges.

PM Phuc said Vietnam always attaches great importance and wants to step up relations with Myanmar for the sake of the two countries’ people, and for peace, cooperation and development of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the region.

The leaders highly evaluated the outstanding achievements in collaboration in the fields of economy-trade-investment, defence-security, agriculture, tourism, energy, and information-telecoms.

It is noteworthy that two-way trade is expected to exceed 1 billion USD in 2019, surpassing the target set for 2020 and Vietnam has become the fifth largest foreign investor in Myanmar.

PM Phuc suggested President U Win Myint continue with his instructions and satisfy legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese investors in Myanmar, while considering the organisation of dialogues between high-ranking Myanmar leaders and Vietnamese businesses that are operating in the country.

The two leaders agreed to enhance cooperation in the areas that contribute to tightening the friendship and people-to-people exchanges between the two nations like culture, sports, labour and education-training.

On regional and international issues, the two leaders consented to continue supporting each other at regional and international forums.

Regarding the East Sea issues, the two leaders held that Vietnam, Myanmar and other ASEAN member countries need to back the grouping’s stance on settling disputes via peaceful measures on the basis of respect for international law, thus helping to maintain peace and stability in the East Sea.

President U Win Myint affirmed his support for strengthening collaboration in all channels, including Party and legislative ones, and in various realms, in order to obtain important achievements towards the 45th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2020.

He took the occasion to congratulate Vietnam on its election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 term.

PM Phuc’s ongoing visit will help to boost the traditional friendship and the comprehensive cooperation partnership between the two countries, he said, stressing Vietnam is always a trustworthy and supportive friend of Myanmar./.