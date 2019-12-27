Nga made the statement in a meeting with Lao Party General Secretary and President Bounnhang Vorachith while she was leading a Vietnamese delegation to attend events marking the 70th anniversary of the traditional day of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts in Laos (October 30).

VUFO President Nguyen Phuong Nga (L) and Lao Party General Secretary and President Bounnhang Vorachith

The Lao leader welcomed the visit of Vietnamese veterans and experts who used to serve in Laos, saying it plays a role in further deepening the bilateral ties. The Vietnam – Laos relations are special and unique that no words can say enough of, he said.

He spoke highly what the Vietnamese veterans and experts have contributed to Laos’ struggle for national independence and construction. He also expected the two countries’ younger generations will continue their predecessors’ tradition and further promote the two nations’ special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation.

Nga, for her part, thanked the Lao Party, State and Ministry of National Defense for hosting the events marking the 70th traditional day of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts in Laos, where the two sides recall their glorious history.

She also expressed a deep gratitude to the Lao side for always standing side by side with Vietnam, enabling Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts to accomplish their missions and supporting Vietnamese people in their past struggle for national independence and the current cause of national development and safeguarding.

The Vietnamese delegation later visited Kaysone Phomvihane Museum and Monument of President Suphanouvong in Vientiane.

The delegation is scheduled to attend a meeting to mark the 70th traditional day of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts on December 26 morning.

Source: VNA