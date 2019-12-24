At the opening ceremony
During the fortnight-long course, trainees will study the Party’s guidelines and viewpoints and the State’s policies and law on defense and security service, prevention of “peaceful evolution” strategy and riots of hostile forces targeting Vietnam’s revolution, the Party’s standpoints and guidelines and the State’s policies and law on the building of whole-people defense posture in combination with people’s security posture in the cause of national construction and protection, contents on building firmly provincial and district-level defensive areas and responsibilities of local organizations in defensive area building.
Translated by Mai Huong
- ADT announces new Command and Control security system
- Facebook Bans Myanmar Military Commander-In-Chief Amid ‘Ethnic and Religious Tensions’
- There are 5 different ways to open this secure smart lock
- 'An Open Secret' secures US release
- National Security Experts Throw Cold Water on Space Force Euphoria
- Mattis: Reorganization of US Military Space Forces Already in Motion
- Strategic Command Makes Video Showing What They Do, Causes Mass Uproar
- Strategic Command Relates NYE Ball Drop and Dropping Bombs, Causes Mass Uproar
- Trump Unveils Missile Defense Review, Promises Funding for Space Sensors in 2020
- U.S. Defense Intelligence Not Sure When China’s Military Might Invade Taiwan