During the visit, the delegation worked with the Board of Directors of the hospital, visited and gave gifts to child-patients, who are under treatment at the Oncology Department, and children in Hope Class.
On behalf of the event’s organizer, Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Deborah Anne Paul said that, over the past years, the support and participation of people in the Ha Noi Run for Children-HRC 2018 has shown the good deeds of the Vietnamese people and international friends in building a good society.
This is also a good demonstration of the friendship between Vietnam and Canada, noted Ambassador.
Translated by Song Anh
