FVH Christmas Film Night screens Tết-themed movie

A scene from the comedy movie Về Quê Ăn Tết (Going Home for Tết) featuring singer Jun Phạm (right) and actress/movie producer Ngô Thanh Vân. Photo kenh14.com

HÀ NỘI – The Friends of Vietnam Heritage (FVH) will host a screening of the Vietnamese comedy movie Về Quê Ăn Tết (Going Home for Tết) by director Nguyễn Hoàng Anh on Sunday.

Tết, the Lunar New Year, is a very important time for family reunions. However, not everyone is lucky enough to be with their family to say goodbye to the old year and welcome the new.

Through the story of a young driver (played by singer Jun Phạm) who faces several problems on his trip to return home right before Tết as well as about a group of passengers on a bus from Sài Gòn to Cà Mau heading home, the comedy is about serious issues like love and life.

In addition to the story of the road trip, the film portrays different elements of life and features beautiful landscape of the southwestern region.

The screening will take place from 7.30pm to 9pm at The Centre for Development of Movie Talent – TPD, 51 Trần Hưng Đạo Street. The 80-minute movie will be presented in Vietnamese language with English subtitles.

Ticket: VNĐ150,000. RSVP to Vân at [email protected]. Max 40 people. Please arrive by 7.15pm latest to collect and pay for ticket at TPD. VNS