Film screening of opera Le Nozze Di Figaro at Mai House

A scene from the opera Le Nozze Di Figaro (The Marriage of Figaro), staged by the London-based Royal Opera in June. Photo from www.roh.org.uk

A film screening of the opera Le Nozze Di Figaro (The Marriage of Figaro), staged by the London-based Royal Opera in June, will be held at Mai House in District 3 on January 4.

The four-act comic opera was composed in 1786 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, with an Italian libretto by Lorenzo Da Ponte

The opera is about servants Figaro and Susanna who plan to marry. But their master tries to stop the wedding because he has designs on Susanna.

The Royal Opera’s production featured Christian Gerhaher as Figaro and Joėlle Harvey as Susanna.

The screening is part of the Saigon Classical Music Group’s project “From Alpha to Opera” which aims to introduce the world’s classical operas and ballets.

Before the screening, veteran composer Trần Như Vĩnh Lạc will host a talk about the opera.

The programme will begin at 2pm at 1 Ngô Thời Nhiệm Street in District 3. Entry is free, but a donation of VNĐ100,000 is suggested. VNS