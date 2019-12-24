During the five-day training course, trainees will be equipped with basic knowledge, such as knowledge on protecting Vietnam’s sovereignty over seas and islands, the world situation, K54 pistol shooting, and more.
Speaking at the event, Major General Nguyen Thien Minh, Head of the Department of Defense-Security Education under the Ministry of Education and Training underscored the importance of this course contributing to renovating defense-security education for students, helping them recognize the plots of hostile forces and protect the country in the new context. Accordingly, all trainees are to show high responsibility in learning during the course so as to best apply the learned-knowledge to their work later.
Translated by Minh Anh
