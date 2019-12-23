Present at the ceremony were Defense Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich, Director of the General Department of Politics General Luong Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang, among others.

Defense Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich and Director of the General Department of Politics General Luong Cuong present certificates of merit to outstanding military athletes at the event.

Addressing the ceremony, Lieutenant General Vu Van Sy, Head of the Department of Military Training under the General Staff, held that the military participants to SEA Games 30 have clinched 14 gold, 7 silver and 8 bronze medals, making great contributions to the joint achievements of the Vietnamese sports delegation in the Philippines. Among them, swimmer Nguyen Thi Anh Vien was the best athlete winning six gold and two silver medals in the Games, while her teammate Tran Hung Nguyen won two gold (one was a SEA Games record) and one bronze medals, he added.

In his speech, Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang affirmed that the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defense highly appreciated the responsibility and efforts made by military coaches and athletes in overcoming hardships and striving for the best results in the Games. Also, he urged military units, especially the General Staff and relevant agencies of the Ministry of National Defense, to pay more attention to developing sports that the military is good at, and hold regular competitions to select good athletes for the military teams.

On this occasion, the leadership of the Ministry of National Defense presented certificates of merit to 22 outstanding military participants in the Games.

