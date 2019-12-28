Consumption Promotion Fair, Kiên Giang Products Week kick off in HCM City

Phú Quốc fish sauce, one of the featured products of Kiên Giang Province, is introduced to HCM City City consumers during Kiên Giang Products Week that is being held at the city’s Phú Thọ Indoor Sport Stadium until January 1. — VNS Photo Xuân Hương

HCM CITY — Kiên Giang Products Week in HCM City kicked off in HCM City on Friday (December 27) at the Phú Thọ Indoor Sport Stadium in District 11, aiming to promote and introduce the province’s safe and high quality products to consumers in the city.

The event offers opportunities for the province’s businesses, cooperatives and production establishments to understand HCM City consumer tastes and develop appropriate business plans to meet domestic and foreign market demands, according to the provincial Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Centre (KITRA).

It will also help provincial businesses develop agent networks and distribution systems in the city.

In addition, domestic and foreign manufacturing enterprises in the city and Kiên Giang businesses will have a chance to meet and exchange experiences, and explore business cooperation.

The event features 20 booths displaying featured products of Kiên Giang such as rice, pepper and pepper products, dried seafood products, fish sauce, canned products, bird’s nest, crabs, blood cockle, pineapple, sweet potato, Vàm Răng pumpkin, handicraft products made from lepironia and bamboo, and salted fish.

Organised by KITRA in collaboration with the Business Support and Development Centre under the HCM City Department of Industry and Trade, the event also features business matching, signing of contracts on product consumption, art performances, and many other activities.

Kiên Giang Products Week in HCM City is held in parallel with the annual Consumption Promotion Fair until January 1.

A booth at the Consumption Promotion Fair s being held at the city’s Phú Thọ Indoor Sport Stadium until January 1. — VNS Photo Xuân Hương

Under the theme “Connections of Promotion Methods,” this year’s fair has the participation of 230 enterprises at 430 booths presenting consumer goods, food and beverages, fashion, textiles, footwear, automobiles, electronics, telecommunications, home appliances, handicrafts, cosmetics, furniture, and real estate, with various promotions.

According to the organisers, the fair aims to stimulate demand for consumer goods in HCM City and neighbouring provinces during the New Year holiday.

Held by the Business Support and Development Centre, the fair also offers enterprises the opportunity to display new products and promote their brands. — VNS