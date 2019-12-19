Christmas potluck dinner to be held at Saigon Outcast

Saigon Outcast will host a Christmas potluck dinner on December 25. Photo from Saigon Outcast’s Facebook page

The outdoor bar Saigon Outcast will host a Christmas potluck dinner on December 25.

Participants are encouraged to bring home-cooked food to the dinner and share with others. The dinner is expected to include traditional dishes from Việt Nam and other countries.

There will be a film screening of Love Actually, a 2003 British Christmas-themed romantic comedy film written and directed by Richard Curtis.

The dinner will begin at 6:30pm, with the film screened at 8 pm. The venue is at 188/1 Nguyễn Văn Hưởng Street in District 2. VNS