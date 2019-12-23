Jointly held by the Vietnam-Canada Friendship Association, the Hanoi Union of Friendship Organizations and Canadian Embassy in Vietnam, the annual event aims to call on the community and businesses to support for disadvantaged children with cancer and congenital heart diseases.
|Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Deborah Paul (third from right) and other delegates at the event
Addressing the press briefing, Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Deborah Paul said that all children deserve a healthy life and people can make a difference in life for children suffering from diseases by giving them an opportunity to access treatment and realize their dreams.
The Hanoi Run for Children is not only a charity sport event, but also an effective people-to-people diplomatic activity, contributing to promoting mutual understanding and friendship between the Vietnamese people and people around the world in general and Canadians in particular, said Nguyen Thi Thu Giang, General Secretary of the Vietnam-Canada Friendship Association.
Translated by Tran Hoai
- Fitbits and smart watches ‘could predict signs of cancer, heart disease and diabetes BEFORE they appear’
- New blood test ‘predicts YOUR risk of dying from cancer, heart disease and diabetes’
- Playing golf ‘can help you live longer’ – reducing your risk of cancer, heart disease and stroke
- Purple rice could combat cancer, diabetes and heart disease but experts say it’s too difficult to produce
- Hard working women face ‘alarming’ cancer and heart disease risk, doctors warn
- What your HEIGHT says about your health – from your risk of diabetes to cancer and heart disease
- Mum praises boxing legend Floyd Mayweather for donating proceeds of auction to help children with rare diseases
- Dementia is now the leading cause of death – overtaking heart disease for the first time
- U.S. Experts Concerned About Complacency with Heart Disease
- Why the Med diet is so good for YOU – and how it lowers your risk of heart disease, cancer and dementia