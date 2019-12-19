Artist opens first solo exhibition after 10-year hiatus

HÀ NỘI – Cuci Art Studio will present an exhibition featuring 20 new paintings by Nguyễn Tấn Cương from Friday.
Entitled Light, the exhibition, which has been nurtured for nearly a decade, is the first solo event of the artist after 10 years.
After first making acquaintance with the easel in 1965 when he was 12 years old, Cương has pursued painting and graduated from the National College of Fine Arts in Sài Gòn (now HCM City) in 1973.
Since the 1980s, the artist has been practicing abstract art but it was not until 1991 that he devoted his full attention to this art form. Since then, the style has become a trend throughout the art community nationwide.
Whenever talking about the development of abstract style in Việt Nam, Cương is one of the key figures.
Light will be opened to public from 5pm and last until January 20, 2020. Cuci Art Studio is located on Level 2, 25 Hàng Bún Street, Ba Đình District. VNS
- Emotions run high in and outside of courtroom after Amber Guyger sentenced to 10 years for Botham Jean's murder
- Botham Jean's mother says his life was more valuable than the 10-year sentence his killer received
- Botham Jean's mother says his life was more valuable than 10-year sentence his killer got
- First-time buyers have to wait 10 years to get on the property ladder
- 10 years later: Frank Sinatra remembered
- Tate Modern temporarily shuts down exhibition containing photo of nude 10-year-old Brooke Shields
- Jack White, the Raconteurs Celebrate 10 Years of Third Man Records in Nashville
- Scam artist charged with tricking 84-year-old pal into 'investing' $400,000
- Spanish Harlem Orchestra marks 10 years with new CD, Hostos concert
- YouTube’s 10 most important videos of the past 10 years