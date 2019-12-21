Array of domestic and foreign exhibitors participate in Da Lat Flower Trade Fair

The trade fair represents one of the main activities of the eighth Da Lat Flower Festival 2019 with the occasion aiming to promote local products to enterprises globally whilst simultaneously contributing to spurring the country’s socio-economic development.

A total of 250 booths belonging to 140 separate exhibitors are on display from localities nationwide, in addition to foreign countries such as the Republic of Korea and Hong Kong (China).

Most notably, a diverse range of agricultural products, handicraft items, and cosmetics, are on show throughout the seven-day event.

A representative from the Cacaoken Company in Da Lat city stated that the fair provides an opportunity for participants to introduce high-quality chocolate products to consumers in the hope that made-in-Vietnam chocolate will become a popular treat in the future.

In particular, the fair’s cuisine booth has proven to be one of the most popular spots for visitors.

Furtermore, many guests are keen to browse various travel agencies from across the country who are introducing tours at reasonable prices to tourists.