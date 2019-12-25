During the event, both inpatients and outpatients played free games, including fishing, statue coloring, “to he” (traditional toys for Vietnamese children which are made from colored glutinous rice powder in shapes of animals, flowers or characters in folk stories) making, calligraphic word writing, dancing and singing, among others.
These activities served as meaningful spiritual gifts for the children prior to the International Children’s Day.
The organizers also provided free meals for participating child patients and financial assistance for 30 needy child patients under treatment at the hospital.
Below are several photos of the program.
|The program attracting many children
|Volunteers helping children with the games
|Child patients making their own products…
|…and showing them to the clown
|Children concentrating on fishing
|A performance of a child
|A bubble performance attracting children’s attention
|Visitors writing calligraphic words
Translated by Chung Anh
