Hanoi (VNA) – Sixty two individuals, including four women, have been honoured as “scientists of farmers” in recognition of their significant devotion and contributions to farmers, agriculture and new-style rural area building.
A ceremony was held in Hanoi on December 27 to bestow the honour. The event, the second of its kind, was organised by Vietnam Farmers’ Union (VFU) Central Committee, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations.
The honoured intellectuals, scientists and inventors, 23 of whom hold PhD and other doctoral degrees, were selected among candidates submitted by councils of 47 cities and provinces nationwide from April to November 2019.
Addressing the award ceremony, VFU Chairman Thao Xuan Sung said the event holds political, social, economic and technological significance, contributing to successfully implementing the Party’s guidelines and policies.
It also aims to connect relevant sides in agriculture, firstly scientists and farmers, in order to promote agricultural development towards mass production, with higher productivity and quality, he said.
Sung urged the intellectuals, scientists and investors to continue popularising and applying their initiatives in agriculture and rural area building./.
- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
- SF’s farmers markets waste chance to compost and recycle
- Burger Friday: Fantastic lamb-pork sliders are a reason to shop Minneapolis farmers markets
- Sigh of relief? Old Farmer's Almanac predicts milder Minnesota winter
- Scientists Track How Antibiotic Resistant Microbes Can Hitch Rides On The Subway
- VW used weather cannons in Mexico to protect cars from hail. Farmers say it caused drought.
- Forest gumption: How scientists are tapping everything from drones to pruning shears to stem global warming
- Monsanto fights to sell Arkansas farmers herbicide linked to crop damage
- A new Bayer era: Who farmers call for seed, chemical purchases
- Harry Potter draws spider scientists into his magical web