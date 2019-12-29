The honoured intellectuals, scientists and inventors (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Sixty two individuals, including four women, have been honoured as “scientists of farmers” in recognition of their significant devotion and contributions to farmers, agriculture and new-style rural area building.

A ceremony was held in Hanoi on December 27 to bestow the honour. The event, the second of its kind, was organised by Vietnam Farmers’ Union (VFU) Central Committee, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations.

The honoured intellectuals, scientists and inventors, 23 of whom hold PhD and other doctoral degrees, were selected among candidates submitted by councils of 47 cities and provinces nationwide from April to November 2019.

Addressing the award ceremony, VFU Chairman Thao Xuan Sung said the event holds political, social, economic and technological significance, contributing to successfully implementing the Party’s guidelines and policies.

It also aims to connect relevant sides in agriculture, firstly scientists and farmers, in order to promote agricultural development towards mass production, with higher productivity and quality, he said.

Sung urged the intellectuals, scientists and investors to continue popularising and applying their initiatives in agriculture and rural area building./.